Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian says GDP estimates more encouraging than anticipated

With the contraction of the Indian GDP by 7.5 per cent in July to September quarter (Q2 FY21), Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian on Friday said GDP estimates are more encouraging than what was anticipated though he urged for caution in the coming months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:22 IST
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian says GDP estimates more encouraging than anticipated
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the contraction of the Indian GDP by 7.5 per cent in July to September quarter (Q2 FY21), Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) KV Subramanian on Friday said GDP estimates are more encouraging than what was anticipated though he urged for caution in the coming months. "The GDP estimates are more encouraging than what was anticipated by most commentators. Uncertainty in the economic outlook is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore I would urge caution especially given winter months," Subramanian said.

Though the contraction of 7.5 per cent is a rebound from the earlier quarter, when the economy had contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), the current contraction has caused the Indian economy to hit technical recession for the first time. "Indian economy had picked up momentum by February 2020, only to be halted by COVID-19 outbreak. The Q1-GDP contraction was primarily due to the stringent lockdown," CEA said.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 33.14 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.84 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7.5 per cent as compared to 4.4 per cent growth in Q2 2019-20," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement. "Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 30.49 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.78 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7 per cent," it added.

Subramaniam mentioned that a V-shaped recovery in growth could be spotted across sectors with "capital and infrastructure sectors especially encouraging". "There is a V-shaped growth pattern in all major sectors today. Consumer durables, capital and infrastructure look very encouraging. Food Inflation is expected to soften in Q3," he said.

The ministry statement said during the quarter trade, hotels, transport and communication saw a dip of -15.6 per cent while public administration, defence and other services by -12.2 per cent. The financial, real estate and professional services sector contracted by 8.1 per cent and construction by 8.6 per cent. Some sectors have bounced back with resumption of economic activities. The electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services have shown a growth of 4.4 per cent; agriculture, forestry and fishing sector at 3.4 per cent and manufacturing sector showed a marginal growth of 0.6 per cent.

Subramaniam said: "Corporate sector is back on recovery track from Q2 2020-21... growth in operating profits are similar to 2 years back." Even improvement in steel production and consumption suggest revival of construction activity.

He said upbeat digital retail transactions with UPI payments are at new highs. The CEA also assured government is committed to provide all fiscal support. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stresses on independence of tribunals, directs Govt to constitute National Tribunals Commission

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to constitute a National Tribunals Commission NTC which would act as an independent body to supervise appointments and functioning as well as take care of the administrative and infrastructura...

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.Shortly before, several Iranian news outle...

Germany to double net borrowing for 2021 to fight pandemic impact

Germany plans to almost double the borrowing it had planned for next year to finance emergency aid for businesses during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. The parliamentary budget committ...

Russia's budget airline under fire for plane's phallic flight route

National carrier Aeroflot should consider sacking the head of its budget airline after one of its passenger planes appeared to trace a phallic-like route in the sky during a commercial flight, Russias state aviation authority has recommende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020