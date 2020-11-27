Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5 pc in Oct

The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.5 per cent in October 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Friday. While coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity recorded positive growth, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel registered negative growth in the month under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:44 IST
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5 pc in Oct

Contracting for the eighth consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 2.5 per cent in October, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel. The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.5 per cent in October 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Friday.

While coal, fertiliser, cement and electricity recorded positive growth, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and steel registered negative growth in the month under review. During April-October, the sectors' output declined by 13 per cent as compared to a growth of 0.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year. The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and steel declined by 6.2 per cent, 8.6 per cent, 17 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The growth rate in fertiliser production has declined to 6.3 per cent in October, from 11.8 per cent in the same month last year.

On the other hand, the coal, cement and electricity sector output grew by 11.6 per cent, 2.8 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, during the month under review. The output of these eight key sectors is in the negative zone since March. In September, the rate of contraction was 0.1 per cent.

Commenting on the numbers, Icra Ltd Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said: "In our view, the non-core portion of the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) may perform better than the core sectors in October 2020, led by the building up of stocks ahead of the festive season. Based on this, we expect the IIP to record a growth of 4-7 per cent in October 2020". Subsequently, she said, growth in many sectors may moderate in November 2020, on the back of some satiation of the pent-up demand as well as the temporary impact of a larger number of holidays.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings & Research, said that core sector data suggests the industrial recovery is "still weak" and the traction seen in IIP growth lately is triggered largely by the festival demand. The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent in the IIP.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, was widely seen outside the country as a leading figure in the Islamic Republics nuclear program. Iran denies his involvement. WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT...

Sweden requires more info to reopen 1994 ferry disaster case

Swedish authorities said Friday they need more information before deciding whether to reopen the case of a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic that killed 852 people, in one of Europes deadliest peacetime disasters at sea. A TV documentary air...

COVID-19 epidemic in UK shrinking, R-rate estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain has retreated slightly, with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, suggesting that Englands second national lockdown is stemming infections, government scientists said on Friday.The number of ne...

RFL case: HC notice to ED on Malvinder Mohan Singh's bail plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate ED on the bail plea of businessman Malvinder Mohan Singh in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020