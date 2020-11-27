Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. 'Galvanova' is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and offers superior corrosion resistance, the company said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, Tata Steel has leveraged its technological capabilities to build a strong value-added steel product portfolio... This product has been created to meet the evolving needs of the micro-segments," Tata Steel Marketing Head (Branded & Retail) Sanjay S Sahni said. The company also claimed that it enables longer life span of up to four times when compared to ordinary galvanised steel.