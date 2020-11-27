Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K govt inks pacts with BSE to spread financial literacy

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed by the representatives of the BSE and Mission Youth CEO Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Friday in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here. "Under the Mission Youth, the J&K government has been continuously working on policy and process interventions to bridge the skill gaps, create conducive environment for collaborative efforts to generate employment opportunities in various sectors," the L-G said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:10 IST
J&K govt inks pacts with BSE to spread financial literacy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Stock exchange BSE has signed four pacts with the Jammu and Kashmir government to spread financial awareness, support economic development and encourage sustainable livelihood of the youth in the Union territory. The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed by the representatives of the BSE and Mission Youth CEO Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Friday in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

"Under the Mission Youth, the J&K government has been continuously working on policy and process interventions to bridge the skill gaps, create conducive environment for collaborative efforts to generate employment opportunities in various sectors," the L-G said. The collaboration of the J&K government and the BSE Institute will benefit the people of J&K, especially the youth and women, to successfully transit from classroom to workplace environment, he told reporters after the event here.

"We are adopting the best global practices of youth empowerment and encouraging sustainable livelihood, besides spreading financial literacy among the youth of J&K," L-G said. The lieutenant governor said the improvement in regulatory environment and business ecosystem is playing a major role in promoting economic growth and financial inclusion in Jammu & Kashmir.

In this backdrop, our goal under the Mission Youth is to tap this opportunity and ease the transition process from classroom to office room, he said. "The financial sector in Jammu and Kashmir has evolved significantly over the years and has been a key driving force behind economic growth.

"We are also looking to utilise double-digit growth in the banking sector at the national level with our rich and available demographic dividends," he added. He said that we held a conference of youth in Kashmir, in which we decided work in the direction of providing employment opportunities to 80 per cent youth by 2025.

He said this projects will be started soon. Talking to reporters, BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan said the bourse's association with the Mission Youth of the J&K government will enable youngsters and women particularly to learn more about the financial world, develop requisite skills essential to make a career in the BFSI space. BFSI stands for banking, financial services and insurance.

"In the first phase, over 400 youth will be trained in these services," he added. Shah said that through this association, eligible candidates will be able to attend financial awareness programmes, undergo skill courses in banking and financial markets and specialised programmes in mutual funds that would enable them to enroll in the BSE Star Mutual Fund platform.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, was widely seen outside the country as a leading figure in the Islamic Republics nuclear program. Iran denies his involvement. WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT...

Sweden requires more info to reopen 1994 ferry disaster case

Swedish authorities said Friday they need more information before deciding whether to reopen the case of a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic that killed 852 people, in one of Europes deadliest peacetime disasters at sea. A TV documentary air...

COVID-19 epidemic in UK shrinking, R-rate estimated below 1

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain has retreated slightly, with the reproduction R number estimated to be below 1, suggesting that Englands second national lockdown is stemming infections, government scientists said on Friday.The number of ne...

RFL case: HC notice to ED on Malvinder Mohan Singh's bail plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate ED on the bail plea of businessman Malvinder Mohan Singh in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020