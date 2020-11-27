Left Menu
Development News Edition

72% bullet train contracts for Indian cos; Japanese firms limited to telecom, signalling works: Rlys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:25 IST
72% bullet train contracts for Indian cos; Japanese firms limited to telecom, signalling works: Rlys
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Seventy-two per cent of contracts of the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be undertaken by domestic firms as part of the railways' efforts to boost 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board V K Yadav said on Friday. Most of the high value technical work like laying of bridges and tunnels will be handled by Indian contractors, while Japanese firms will handle works related to signalling, telecom and rolling stock, he said at a webinar organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM).

Of the estimated cost of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the 508-km-long high-speed rail corridor project, Rs 88,000 crore will be given to India as loan by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "After a very detailed discussion with the Japanese government, we have made 72 per cent of the entire contract value open to Indian contractors which includes all civil engineering work including bridges, under-sea tunnel related contracts, whereas contracts for Japanese contractors are only limited to signal and telecom, initial rolling stock and electrical works," Yadav said.

"The Railways is going to achieve this objective of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in a big way and the most important thing is that the Railways is developing infrastructure in an integrated manner in such a way that we will be able to take care of traffic requirements till 2050," he said. The chairman said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is getting delayed due to land acquisition. In Gujarat, 90 per cent land has already been acquired and the remaining 10 per cent will be available by December 31. Yadav said.

During the webinar, he also said that the final draft of the national rail plan 2030 is ready and it is likely to be released next month. "Vision 2024 is part of the national rail plan 2030 which will be taking care of infrastructure needs which requires to be developed by 2030 to take care of traffic requirements of 2050 and it includes all the projects included in the Vision 2024 document," Yadav said. Speaking on freight loading targets, the Railway Board chairman said that while last year it was 1210 MT, in 2020-21, the target is to achieve 1250 MT and by March 2024, the Railways aims to load 2024 MT of freight. Yadav also said that there has been a paradigm shift in the last three to four months in the way in which business development activities and marketing initiatives have been undertaken. "Our portal for business development which is under development and by mid of December we are going to provide online facilities like tariff calculation, tracking consignment and others," he said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stadium near Barasat named after Maradona

A stadium near Barasat, where Diego Maradona was last seen in action in India, was on Friday named after the football legend. The Argentine maestro died of heart attack in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at the age of 60.During his last visit to ...

Surplus water from Poondi reservoir released

Authorities on Friday discharged about 1,000 cusecs of water from the Poondi reservoir, among the chief sources of drinking water supply to the metro, after its level neared full capacity in the wake of good inflows. The reservoir in neighb...

FACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in an attack outside Tehran on Friday, was widely seen outside the country as a leading figure in the Islamic Republics nuclear program. Iran denies his involvement. WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT...

Sweden requires more info to reopen 1994 ferry disaster case

Swedish authorities said Friday they need more information before deciding whether to reopen the case of a 1994 ferry sinking in the Baltic that killed 852 people, in one of Europes deadliest peacetime disasters at sea. A TV documentary air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020