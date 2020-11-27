Left Menu
Raj govt issues citizenship certificates to 30 Pakistani migrants in Nov

Among the migrants, 17 live in Pali, eight in Ajmer and five in Barmer district, state home department Secretary N N Meena said. A total of 216 Pakistani nationals have been granted Indian citizenship in the state during the period from January 2019 to November 2020, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:36 IST
The Rajasthan government issued citizenship certificates to 30 Pakistani migrants in November through India's Citizenship Portal, an official said on Friday. Among the migrants, 17 live in Pali, eight in Ajmer and five in Barmer district, state home department Secretary N N Meena said.

A total of 216 Pakistani nationals have been granted Indian citizenship in the state during the period from January 2019 to November 2020, he said. Indian citizenship certificates are issued online as per the instructions of the union Ministry of Home Affairs.

