Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger train services from Dec 2

The Eastern Railway will resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2 with 54 trains, an official said on Saturday. Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of these, 30 trains will be run in Howrah division, 22 trains in Asansol division and two trains in Malda division, an ER spokesman said here.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:37 IST
Eastern Railway to resume non-suburban passenger train services from Dec 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Eastern Railway will resume non-suburban passenger train services from December 2 with 54 trains, an official said on Saturday. Non-suburban passenger train services were stopped in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of these, 30 trains will be run in Howrah division, 22 trains in Asansol division and two trains in Malda division, an ER spokesman said here. Among the 30 trains in Howrah division, eight trains will be run in Bardhaman-Rampurhat sections and an equal number in Rampurhat-Gumani section, while two trains will be run in Rampurhat-Dumka-Jasidih section, he said.

Apart from these, eight trains in Katwa-Azimgang and four passenger trains in Katwa-Azimganj sections will also be run in Howrah division, the spokesman said. Among the 22 trains to be run in Asansol division, eight will be in Bardhaman-Asansol section, four each in Andal-Santhia, Asansol-Dhanbad, Asansol-Jasidih-Jhajha sections and two passenger trains in Andal-Jasidih section will commence regular journey from December 2, he said.

In Malda division, two trains will be run in the Malda-Barharwa section, he added. Suburban EMU train services of both Eastern and South Eastern Railway resumed from November 11 after an over seven- month hiatus.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mission Olympic Cell approves Bajrang Punia's one-month training camp in USA

A one-month training camp in the USA has been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sports Authority of India SAI said on Saturday. The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take pla...

Be Fit during Covid by these 6 Fitness Platforms at your home

Sitting inside the home for months and months have made people understand the need of being fit and fine, and with the need of an hour people have shifted towards everyday fitness, you might call it virtual or online fitness- a new and exci...

If Hardik is unfit, you have Vijay but I have my doubts about his impact: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohlis team will keep facing the problem of imbalance till it finds a suitable replacement for a half-fit Hardik Pandya as his nearest competitor Vijay Shankar is not of same level. Pandya is p...

England's hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system - minister

Hospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the governments new plan for restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Saturday. More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020