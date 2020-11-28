Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tram to become art gallery in Kolkata

An art gallery on a tram will be launched in Kolkata in the first week of December to celebrate the city's artistic spirit, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:14 IST
Tram to become art gallery in Kolkata

An art gallery on a tram will be launched in Kolkata in the first week of December to celebrate the city's artistic spirit, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said on Saturday. Conceived by the WBTC, the Kolkata Tram Art Gallery would display a vista of art and paintings by contemporary artists. A tramcar has been modified in such a way that paintings can be easily displayed in its interiors.

"The idea of the Tram Art Gallery is to make art exhibitions accessible, especially for students. The gallery on wheels would reach all parts of the city, rather than people visiting a gallery in one corner of it," Kapur said. On the days artists book the tram, people will be able to view their paintings on paying a nominal entry fee of Rs 6.

The WBTC would be displaying a collection of old photos from its archive when there will be no booking, "The tram would travel the entire city, and would be parked at major junctions like Esplanade, Shyambazar and Gariahat for a few hours daily or on alternate days, as per the artists' desire," so that people of central, north or south Kolkata respectively are able to see their work, a WBTC official said. The tram would be available to artists at a daily rate of Rs 3,600. The charge for two days would be Rs 6,000 and for three days, Rs 8,000, and after that, it would be Rs 1,500 for each day.

There would be concessions of up to 50 per cent for artists who are students of any school or college and also those from charitable organisations doing an exhibition for any social cause, the official said. The Tram Art Gallery has been readied by an in-house team of the WBTC at its Nonapukur workshop.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...

Expert group preparing health system for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration: PSA

An expert group in partnership with the Union Health Ministry has been preparing the health system for distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine without compromising existing healthcare services, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vij...

"Divisive forces" trying to enter Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 28 PTI Seeking support for TRS in the Hyderabad civic polls, Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that some divisive forces were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020