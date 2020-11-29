Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech-led jobs platform Awign raises funds from Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and others

"We want to emerge as the largest platform in the world for the gig workforce...The funds will be utilised to increase Awign's presence in more than 15,000 pin codes, execute 10 million tasks in 2 years, and introduce new products to adapt and suit rapidly evolving business needs," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 12:17 IST
Tech-led jobs platform Awign raises funds from Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and others

Tech-led jobs platform Awign said it has raised funds from existing investors Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Unitus Ventures and Eagle10 Ventures that will be used to finance its expansion to more cities and introduce new services. The company however did not say how much money was raised in the latest pre-series B funding round. Till now, it has raised about USD 4.9 million, including the latest round. Set up by Annanya Sarthak, Gurpreet Singh and Praveen Sah in 2016, Awign has worked with over 1.5 lakh people, and grown 25x in the last 2 years. Currently, it manages a diverse fleet of trained gig workforce across more than 7,000 pin codes in India. Gig workers are independent and temporary workers. They enter into formal agreements with on-demand companies to provide services to the company's clients. "In the new normal, strong on-ground last mile assignments and supply-chain support emerged as the backbone of many businesses. As the country adapts to the steadiness of a less-contact world, we see large-scale demand for conventional – last mile delivery, retail/restaurant audits etc and new gigs – online video content monitoring, online exam proctoring etc," Awign co-founder and CEO Annanya Sarthak said.

This has confirmed the outlook Awign had about rapidly deploying demand-based gig jobs across the country, he added. "We want to emerge as the largest platform in the world for the gig workforce...The funds will be utilised to increase Awign's presence in more than 15,000 pin codes, execute 10 million tasks in 2 years, and introduce new products to adapt and suit rapidly evolving business needs," he said. Demonstrating the impact Awign has created for the gig workforce, the average income of supply-chain partners has doubled in the past one year – from pre-pandemic levels, he noted. Will Poole, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Unitus Ventures said Awign has shown consistent evolution of its services' efficacy, has strengthened its gig supply side and is rapidly building trust on the demand side. "Their revenues dropped by 96 per cent during lockdown. By managing costs and addressing new customer requirements, they recovered to pre-COVID levels already. This proved their mettle as a gig economy leader and has reaffirmed our confidence in the business, he said.

Awign's gig candidates are trained and engaged to complete these tasks on the platform. Businesses are billed for outcomes, and not work hours - which works out more economical for them. Awign's services are utilised by companies across sectors like edutech, content marketing platforms, hospitality, e-commerce, mobility, IT, BFSI, fintech and others. Its customers include names like Swiggy, ITC, Big Basket, Britannia and Aditya Birla Capital.

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Big data powers design of 'smart' cell therapies for cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Editors Guild urges PCI to withdraw advisory on foreign content publication by Indian media

The Editors Guild of India has urged the Press Council of India to withdraw its ominous-sounding advisory cautioning against unregulated circulation of the foreign content, saying it has disturbing implications. In a statement, the guild sa...

ASICS to expand offline presence amid pandemic

Japanese sportswear brand ASICS is thinking differently in this pandemic and has decided to increase its offline presence in a big way while many other brands are pruning existing physical presence hit by severe COVID-19 induced disruptions...

42-yr-old man killed with sharp-edged weapon in Jammu; accused arrested

A 42-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon here and the accused arrested within hours, police said on Sunday. The victim, Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Ustaad Mohalla locality of Jammu, was assaulted over some issue by Gurpreet Si...

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Actor Simu Liu has completed the shooting on the fifth season of popular television sitcom Kims Convenience. The Chinese-Canadian actor plays Jung Kim on the award-winning CBC Television series, which was renewed for seasons five and six in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020