SCOREBOARD, Second ODI: IND vs AUS

Scoreboard from the second ODI between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia: D Warner run out (Shreyas Iyer) 83 A Finch c Kohli b Shami 60 S Smith c Shami b Hardik Pandya 104 Marnus Labuschagne c Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 70 Glenn Maxwell not out 63 Moises Henriques not out 2 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4) 7 Total: (For four wickets in 50 overs) 389 Fall of wickets: 1-142-1, 2-156, 3-292, 4-372

Bowling: M Shami 9-0-73-1, J Bumrah 10-1-79-1, N Saini 7-0-70-0, Y Chahal 9-0-71-0, H Pandya 4-0-24-1, R Jadeja 10-0-60-0, M Agarwal 1-0-10-0.