Left Menu
Development News Edition

US second biggest FDI source for India during Apr-Sep 2020

During April-September 2020, India attracted FDI worth USD 7.12 billion from the US and USD 2 billion from Mauritius, which slipped to fourth position, the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) data showed. Mauritius was the second biggest FDI source during the same period previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:50 IST
US second biggest FDI source for India during Apr-Sep 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The US has emerged as the second biggest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, replacing Mauritius, during the first half of the current financial year, according to data of the commerce and industry ministry. During April-September 2020, India attracted FDI worth USD 7.12 billion from the US and USD 2 billion from Mauritius, which slipped to fourth position, the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) data showed.

Mauritius was the second biggest FDI source during the same period previous year. The US was the fourth biggest investor during that period. Singapore with USD 8.30 billion foreign inflows continued to be the top source of FDI for India in April-September 2020-21. The country has received USD 2.1 billion inflows from Cayman Isands. The islands was followed by Netherlands (USD 1.5 billion), UK (USD 1.35 billion), France (USD 1.13 billion), Japan (USD 653 million) , Germany (USD 202 million), and Cyprus (USD 48 million).

According to experts, increasing FDI from the US reflects the further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries. The US was also India's top trading partner in 2019-20.

Biswajit Dhar, a professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that "the US technology companies are buying stakes in Indian companies that is why FDI numbers are showing increase". Despite the fact that FDI from Mauritius is coming down, it still accounts for 29 per cent of the total inflows received by India during April 2000 and September 2020. In this period, India has attracted USD 500.12 billion foreign direct investment.

Foreign inflows into India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal. In August, the country had attracted USD 17.5 billion worth of foreign investments.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his Conservative Party lawmakers to back the governments tier-based COVID-19 lockdown in a Parliament vote in a letter stressing that there a sunset clause or expiry date of February 3 on the...

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST Cgarh CRPF commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Sukma Raipur An official of the CRPFs specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an I...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL23 NAXAL-2NDLD BLAST CoBRA officer killed, 9 commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh Raipur An officer of the CRPFs jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was kill...

Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. Its with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020