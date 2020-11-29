Left Menu
Development News Edition

Startup develops software for displaying garment images in 3D

We have developed a software substitute for conventional model photoshoots, convenient for even the small boutique designers and weavers who cannot afford photoshoots," said IIT Madras alumni and startup co-founder Krishna Sumanth Alwala. "The images generated by TRI3D are acceptable on most of the popular e-commerce websites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:15 IST
Startup develops software for displaying garment images in 3D

A startup incubated by IIT Madras and NASSCOM has developed a software to convert flat images of traditional Indian garments into photo-realistic 3D images on e-commerce websites. The software, its developers say, is a game changer for small and medium enterprises as it does away with the need of expensive model photoshoots. The software, TRI3D, is aimed at helping SMEs survive the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19.

According to the team, as many as 80,000 garments have been digitized and sold using TRI3D’s Technology in India, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi in the last one year alone. More than 100 new generation entrepreneurs from across 50 locations in India have already deployed this technology. "Our unique apparel visualization technology converts flat images of garments such as sarees into beautiful photo-realistic 3D images on models, mannequins and creative representations. We have developed a software substitute for conventional model photoshoots, convenient for even the small boutique designers and weavers who cannot afford photoshoots," said IIT Madras alumni and startup co-founder Krishna Sumanth Alwala.

"The images generated by TRI3D are acceptable on most of the popular e-commerce websites. This digital technology will go a long way in ensuring small and medium businesses do not get behind in the digital revolution and are able to re-invent themselves for the pandemic era. "The painstaking task of arranging a day-long photoshoot with models having to constantly change in and out of sarees, is easily bypassed. The desired image is generated in a matter of minutes, without any compromise. The quality of the generated image is on par if not superior to the images taken by a photoshoot," he added. Elaborating on their technology, Nitish Reddy Parvatham, Co-founder, TRI3D Startup, and an IIT Bombay Alumnus, said, "A simple picture of a flat piece of a saree is automatically draped onto a model with unchallenged realism, by the power of technology. "The photo could also be one of an unstitched dress material and our software will not only 'stitch' the fabric but also visualise it as a finished garment draped onto a model, in a variety of poses". "Many top retail companies have encouraged us and helped us shape the product and its realism. We worked closely with one of the biggest fashion e-commerce players in India besides a major brand in South India, a couple of the largest saree retailers in Chennai," he added.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years. Kapoo...

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded&#160;4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.&#160; This is the second consecutive day that the number...

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

Britains foreign minister said on Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement. As talks continued between the two sides ...

Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of murdering the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020