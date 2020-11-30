Vehicles collide in UP, 24 injured

Vehicles collide in UP, 24 injuredPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:02 IST
At least 24 people were injured, six of them seriously, when a tractor-trolley carrying them collided with a truck here on Monday, police said
Locals of Eknaura village were on their way to to Dhai Ghat for a dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima when the accident took place near Ubariya temple, SP, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said
Many passengers were trapped under the vehicle and a police team managed to rescue them with the help of locals and rushed them to hospital.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kartik Purnima
- Dhai