Left Menu
Development News Edition

DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations

In his new position, Patel will be responsible for delivering service performance, leading and developing a cohesive team of senior managers in operations, and ensuring consistent employee engagement across levels, DHL Express India said in a release. Besides, he will also be driving efficient management of the network, improving and sustaining the customs and regulatory compliance, overseeing security practices and enhancing operational processes and infrastructure of the organisation, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:09 IST
DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

DHL Express India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Patel as its vice-president for operations. In his new position, Patel will be responsible for delivering service performance, leading and developing a cohesive team of senior managers in operations, and ensuring consistent employee engagement across levels, DHL Express India said in a release.

Besides, he will also be driving efficient management of the network, improving and sustaining the customs and regulatory compliance, overseeing security practices and enhancing operational processes and infrastructure of the organisation, it added. Patel succeeds Ashutosh Bajpai, who takes over as vice-president for Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Gateways and Customs, DHL Express, and will now be based out of the regional office in Singapore, DHL Express said.

As a member of the India senior management team, Patel will also support DHL Express in achieving revenue and profits, implementing and developing annual operating plans as well as driving cross-functional and digitalisation initiatives to strengthen the business, said the release. "Patel has always demonstrated a commitment to excellence throughout his various areas of responsibility within DHL Express," said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president and managing director, DHL Express India.

He added that his in-depth know-how and focus on quality and customer experience will be a great asset to our leadership team in India. With his over two decades of experience at DHL Express, growing within the ranks through roles in India, Sri Lanka and Singapore, since 2017, Patel has held the role of senior director for ground operations in India.

"I am looking forward to this new and exciting challenge. DHL Express has an excellent team of people. I am privileged to work with them to help deliver on our customer promise locally," said Patel on his appointment to the new position.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers and young guides enlisted to protect city forests

By Kagondu Njagi KARINDE, Kenya, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Peter Wainana remembers when the forest near his home outside Kenyas capital, Nairobi, was so thick with trees and vegetation it was difficult to walk through.Today, Thogo...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist -sources

The Trump administration is poised to add Chinas top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, according to a document and sources, curbing their access to U.S. inv...

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend INTERNATIONAL KRUSEMax Kruses double helped Union Berlin to a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and also fanned talk of a possible national team return for the 32-year-old forward. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020