2 die after falling from over-bridge in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two men died after falling from a railway over-bridge near Behrampur village here, police said on Monday

Jaikaran (22) died on the spot while Mahesh Prajapati (21) succumbed to injuries in the hospital, SHO of Thariyav Police Station Upendranath Rai said

The two were riding a motorcycle when they dashed into the railing of the over-bridge, lost balance and fell, Rai said. The incident took place on Sunday evening, the SHO said, adding that the duo was not wearing helmets and suffered serious head injuries.

