Yotta lays foundation for Rs 7,000 cr data centre park in Greater Noida

Hiranandani Group firm Yotta Infrastructure on Monday laid the foundation of 20-acre Delhi-NCR data centre park in Greater Noida amid the virtual presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The company had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore in this facility.

"I am pleased that the first data centre park of Uttar Pradesh is coming up in Greater Noida and I congratulate the Hiranandani Group and Yotta on this auspicious occasion. "The Hiranandani Group has demonstrated their vision of building a data centre park in UP even before we have formally launched our Data Center Policy and UP's first data centre park will unlock a lot of possibilities, which will play a key role in realising the PM's Digital India vision," Adityanath said in a statement.

The park will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings, which will offer 30,000 racks capacity and require 200 MW of power. "Our biggest success is in creating an environment through our Business Reform Action Plan, where new investors coming to UP feel assured. UP government has moved up in the ease of doing business ranking over the past few years and is at number two in the country today. Our government and administration will extend all support, during and after the construction of this data centre park," Adityanath said. Yotta had in July launched a Rs 1,100-crore facility in the outskirts of the financial capital, adjacent to its upcoming realty project, and announced an intention to invest over Rs 15,000 crore over the next decade in the business.

UP Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana, Hiranandani Group founder and chairman Niranjan Hiranandani and Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani attended the ceremony virtually. It can be noted that competition in the data centre business is getting intense, with new investment announcements from the likes of Adani Group, as data consumption increases in the country because of the pandemic and greater adoption of cloud solutions.

Industry players fear that there can be margin pressures for the next few years before consolidation sets in..