Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yotta lays foundation for Rs 7,000 cr data centre park in Greater Noida

The company had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore in this facility. "I am pleased that the first data centre park of Uttar Pradesh is coming up in Greater Noida and I congratulate the Hiranandani Group and Yotta on this auspicious occasion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:26 IST
Yotta lays foundation for Rs 7,000 cr data centre park in Greater Noida

Hiranandani Group firm Yotta Infrastructure on Monday laid the foundation of 20-acre Delhi-NCR data centre park in Greater Noida amid the virtual presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The company had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore in this facility.

"I am pleased that the first data centre park of Uttar Pradesh is coming up in Greater Noida and I congratulate the Hiranandani Group and Yotta on this auspicious occasion. "The Hiranandani Group has demonstrated their vision of building a data centre park in UP even before we have formally launched our Data Center Policy and UP's first data centre park will unlock a lot of possibilities, which will play a key role in realising the PM's Digital India vision," Adityanath said in a statement.

The park will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings, which will offer 30,000 racks capacity and require 200 MW of power. "Our biggest success is in creating an environment through our Business Reform Action Plan, where new investors coming to UP feel assured. UP government has moved up in the ease of doing business ranking over the past few years and is at number two in the country today. Our government and administration will extend all support, during and after the construction of this data centre park," Adityanath said. Yotta had in July launched a Rs 1,100-crore facility in the outskirts of the financial capital, adjacent to its upcoming realty project, and announced an intention to invest over Rs 15,000 crore over the next decade in the business.

UP Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana, Hiranandani Group founder and chairman Niranjan Hiranandani and Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani attended the ceremony virtually. It can be noted that competition in the data centre business is getting intense, with new investment announcements from the likes of Adani Group, as data consumption increases in the country because of the pandemic and greater adoption of cloud solutions.

Industry players fear that there can be margin pressures for the next few years before consolidation sets in..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...

Violence, floods in South Sudan's Warrap state displace thousands

James Athian and his nine children have been living in a makeshift camp in South Sudans Warrap state for two months since floods destroyed their house.Athian and his family are among the 377,300 people displaced by floods and violence in Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020