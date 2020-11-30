'COVID-19: Minimum touch ethos to be key value drivers for auto makers for connected cars'

Left Menu
As the coronavirus pandemic heightens dependency on smartphones, digitisation, health, and hygiene, convenience-led customer experience with minimum touch ethos will be key value drivers for automobile manufacturers for their connected cars, according to Deloitte.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:51 IST
As the coronavirus pandemic heightens dependency on smartphones, digitisation, health, and hygiene, convenience-led customer experience with minimum touch ethos will be key value drivers for automobile manufacturers for their connected cars, according to Deloitte. Automakers will need to build a connected car strategy that contains a differentiated customer experience at its core backed by technological innovation and data insights to cater to the new-age digital consumer, the consultancy firm said in its latest automotive report.

"Today, deeper customer engagement via added components of enhanced data-driven customer experience provides OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) the opportunity to monetise data and increase product stickiness," Deloitte India Partner and Leader-Automotive Rajeev Singh said in a statement. He further said while designing the right customer experiences, cybersecurity will go hand in hand with the ease of using various features.

"For OEMs to thrive in the new normal, there is a need for them to expand horizons of development and partnership strategies across a wider gamut of the industry ecosystem," Singh added. It will help cater to the increasing demand from the discerning Indian consumer while elevating product development and servicing standards, it added. As COVID-19 elevates, the dependency on smartphones, digitisation, health, and hygiene is taking centre stage. A connected car's proposition of minimum touch ethos, user preference awareness, and convenience-led customer experience will be key value drivers for OEMs, Deloitte said.

Citing a survey conducted by it, Deloitte said 69 per cent of Indian customers are concerned with the security of biometric data generated and shared with external parties by connected vehicles. It added that 81 per cent are comfortable sharing their data with OEMs, dealers, and commercial third parties, if they receive significant benefits in return.

However, only 35 per cent of consumers say they would most trust a car manufacturer to manage their connected data, it added. The consultancy firm said some of the emerging trends in connected cars include personalisation in in-vehicle infotainment; simplicity of tasks and having features like voice recognition and cybersecurity, among others.

It further said, "Consumers are always on the lookout for tailored experiences and seamless transitions from car to home as they wander in the technologically changing lifestyle." Vehicle-to-home connectivity helps customers get more work done, irrespective of whether they are at home or elsewhere, it added..

