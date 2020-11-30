Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 charred to death as bus collides with van in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 13 people were burnt alive and 17 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday. The accident took place on Kalakhatai Road Narang Mandi, some 75 kms from here. According to rescue officials, the van collided with the bus head-on apparently due to poor visibility owing to fog.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:32 IST
13 charred to death as bus collides with van in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

At least 13 people were burnt alive and 17 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday. The accident took place on Kalakhatai Road Narang Mandi, some 75 kms from here.

According to rescue officials, the van collided with the bus head-on apparently due to poor visibility owing to fog. "The van completely burnt after the collision. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals," a rescue spokesperson said, adding that 13 passengers died of burns while the condition of some of the 17 injured is stated to be critical The gas cylinder of the van exploded when it colluded with the bus and caught fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020