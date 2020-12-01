Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO urges countries to 'look very, very carefully' at ski season plans

The global health agency instead said nations should take a "risk-based approach", deciding which activities can go ahead and which should be postponed -- and if they can't be postponed, how they can be done safely to minimize new infections. Permitting ski resorts to operate goes far beyond skiing itself, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, said on a call with reporters.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:46 IST
WHO urges countries to 'look very, very carefully' at ski season plans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged nations on Monday to carefully consider the coming ski season's risks, as Switzerland runs lifts and Austria mulls following suit while Germany, Italy and France shutter mountain operations to slow the pandemic.

The WHO advised against unnecessary holiday travel and highlighted dangers lurking in airport crowds or cramped restaurants and gondolas, but stopped short of a specific recommendation on whether countries should allow snow sports this winter. The global health agency instead said nations should take a "risk-based approach", deciding which activities can go ahead and which should be postponed -- and if they can't be postponed, how they can be done safely to minimize new infections.

Permitting ski resorts to operate goes far beyond skiing itself, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, said on a call with reporters. "Many people won't be infected barrelling down the slopes on their skis. The real issues are going to come at airports, on buses, on ski lifts -- pinch points in the skiing experience where people come together in large numbers," Ryan said.

"We would ask that all countries look at the ski season and other reasons for mass gatherings and look very, very carefully at the associated risks." German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government on Monday urged European Union member states not to undermine pandemic-slowing contact restrictions by allowing early-season skiing, a sharp contrast to the Swiss whose high-altitude resorts have been open for weeks -- with masks required on lifts -- in a nod to the nation's tourism economy.

Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has left the door open to skiing in coming weeks, while France keeps lifts closed at Christmas and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has told his country "holidays on the snow" would not be possible.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020