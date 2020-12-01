Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

A rotation into energy, industrials and financials, all expected by many investors to outperform as the economy recovers from its downturn, have driven gains of more than 10% for the S&P 500 in November and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average make its biggest monthly gain since 1987. "I would attribute (Monday's drop) to compounding concerns over the coronavirus, combined with the market just looking to digest some of the recent gains over the past month," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:43 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmark's best November ever. Most of the major S&P 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop in crude prices.

The S&P 500 technology index rose, thanks to a rise in Apple Inc shares. IHS Markit topped gains on the S&P 500 after data giant S&P Global agreed to buy the financial information provider in a $44 billion deal that would be the biggest corporate acquisition of 2020.

Month-end rebalancing of portfolios played into Monday's weakness, analysts said, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month marked by updates of COVID-19 vaccines making headway and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year. A rotation into energy, industrials and financials, all expected by many investors to outperform as the economy recovers from its downturn, have driven gains of more than 10% for the S&P 500 in November and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average make its biggest monthly gain since 1987.

"I would attribute (Monday's drop) to compounding concerns over the coronavirus, combined with the market just looking to digest some of the recent gains over the past month," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall. "When you sprint and get out of breath, you have to slow down to catch your breath."

After an explosion in infections and business restrictions this month that stalled the U.S. labor market recovery, the focus has shifted to Tuesday's address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday and the monthly jobs report on Friday. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265.91 points, or 0.89%, to 29,644.46, the S&P 500 lost 16.5 points, or 0.45%, to 3,621.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.06%, to 12,198.74.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday the first two vaccines against the novel coronavirus could be available to Americans before Christmas. Moderna Inc surged after it unveiled plans to apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp fell after masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major U.S. retailers on Black Friday, as early online deals and concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for mall trips. Nikola Corp plummeted after the company and General Motors Co announced a reworked deal on a fuel-cell partnership that eliminates an equity stake in the startup for the Detroit automaker and plans for building its electric pickup truck.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020