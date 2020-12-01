NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:02 IST
National news schedule for Tuesday, Dec 1 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation-Railway Board chairman's media interaction - Political briefings NCR- Farmers' protest updates-Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee to offer prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for success of protesting farmers -Delhi Congress press conference - Pollution updates NORTH- Farmers' protest updates-Polling for 11 UP Legislative Council seats-Third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls-Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting WEST -Voting for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats PTIDV
