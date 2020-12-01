Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:02 IST
National news schedule for Tuesday, Dec 1 - Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation-Railway Board chairman's media interaction - Political briefings NCR- Farmers' protest updates-Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee to offer prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for success of protesting farmers -Delhi Congress press conference - Pollution updates NORTH- Farmers' protest updates-Polling for 11 UP Legislative Council seats-Third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls-Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting WEST -Voting for five Maharashtra Legislative Council seats PTIDV

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Biden, UN SG Guterres discuss need for strengthened US-UN partnership to tackle urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the need for a strengthened partnership between Washington and the world organisation to address many urgent global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemi...

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to N.Korea's Kim - U.S. analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the C...

India reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Nov 17

India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since Nov. 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday. India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,00...
