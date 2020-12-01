SeQuent Scientific launches veterinary medicine in 19 European countries

Drug firm SeQuent Scientific Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of veterinary medicine Halofusol in 19 European countries. In a regulatory filing, SeQuent Scientific said it has launched Halofusol 0.5 mg/ml oral solution for calves in 19 European countries.

The product had recently received approval from European Medicines Agency (EMA) through its Spanish subsidiary Laboratorios Karizoo, S A, the company added. It said that the new product was developed at SeQuent's R&D centre in Barcelona, Spain and will be manufactured in Spain.

Halofusol is an oral anti-protozoal solution for the prevention and reduction of diarrhoea in new-born calves. The newly launched product is a generic version of Halocur with market size of Euro 10 million in EU, the company said. SeQuent said it is also planning to extend the launch to other geographies.

Shares of SeQuent Scientific Ltd were trading 0.03 per cent lower at Rs 155.75 apiece on BSE..