Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honeywell partners with SID at IISc to support startups with societal impact

The partnership opens up opportunities to support startup ventures working on science and technology projects not related to the company's core areas of work, but intended to address large, societal problems, a Honeywell statement said. Honeywell's corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution would also target needs relating to COVID-19, including building a new class of eco-friendly specialty fluorescent dyes and a rapid point-of-care diagnostics test for use in low resource settings, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:39 IST
Honeywell partners with SID at IISc to support startups with societal impact
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Honeywellannounced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to support deep science startups with societal impact. The partnership opens up opportunities to support startup ventures working on science and technology projects not related to the company's core areas of work, but intended to address large, societal problems, a Honeywell statement said.

Honeywell's corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution would also target needs relating to COVID-19, including building a new class of eco-friendly specialty fluorescent dyes and a rapid point-of-care diagnostics test for use in low resource settings, it said. President of Honeywell India, Akshay Bellare was quoted as saying: "As a responsible corporate citizen, we see this partnership as a path to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem, driving innovation to solve societal challenges, and opening up pathways for job creation and economic stimulation." Professor B Gurumoorthy, Chief Executive, SID, said, "At SID we are well positioned to nurture and grow startups by providing access to the right technology, lab infrastructure, seed funding, mentoring and human capital.

We are hopeful that this collaboration with Honeywell, which is a leading technology company, will encourage more corporates to support technology incubation through CSR funding." Honeywell said its funds have been deployed to support six startups -- Azooka Labs Private Limited, Siamaf Healthcare Private Limited, Protein Design Private Limited, Mimyk Medical Simulations Private Limited, HealthSeq Precision Medicine Private Limited and PathShodh Healthcare Private Limited -- to begin with. Honeywell and SID are currently evaluating a new crop of startups to support, the statement added.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...

Singapore, Hong Kong delay travel bubble to next year

A hotly-anticipated air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong has been delayed until next year, the cities authorities said on Tuesday, due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The first flights between the two Asian financ...

23.67 pc voting recorded till 11 am in 2nd phase of DDC elections in J-K

The second phase of District Development Council DDC elections has recorded a voter percentage of 23.67 per cent till 11 am, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Voting in the second phase of the DDC polls and byelections for panch ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020