Nokia deploys real-time crane monitoring system for Pelindo 4 Indonesia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:02 IST
Nokia deploys real-time crane monitoring system for Pelindo 4 Indonesia
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia along with its partner Kurnia Energy Engineering (KEE) has deployed a crane monitoring system for Pelindo 4, a leading port management company in Indonesia, that uses its IP/MPLS services to stream 24/7 real-time data over LTE.

"This project with Pelindo 4 marks Nokia's first entry into the Indonesian seaport. To support this project, Nokia is delivering a flexible solution that can meet a variety of business case objectives, especially in asset-intensive industries. We are glad that forward-thinking companies like Pelindo 4 are embracing new technologies to make its operations more efficient, sustainable and safe for its workers," said KP Goh, Head of Indonesia at Nokia.

The Finnish telecom giant has deployed its 7705 Service Aggregation Router-Hm, which extends IP/MPLS services over cellular and WLAN networks on all the cranes across the Makassar Container Terminal (TPM).

The networking capability enables Pelindo 4 to monitor container crane and rubber tire gantry crane assets from its control room in real-time for dynamic control and management of container cranes, leading to greater operational efficiency and improved safety, Nokia said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further, Nokia's solution also creates opportunities for additional use cases including the monitoring of trucks, water pollutants and container identification.

Commenting on the partnership, Josef Benny Rohy, General Manager at Terminal Peti Kemas Makasar Pelindo 4, said, "Nokia's holistic solution helps us get better visibility of the crane operations through 24/7 real-time data streaming. We further believe this collaboration with Nokia will pave the way for the development of new business cases in the field of asset performance management."

