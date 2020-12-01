BHEL appoints Renuka Gera as Director Industrial Systems

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Renuka Gera as its Director (Industrial Systems & Products) from December 1, 2020. After her appointment on the Board of BHEL, Renuka Gera, 57, has assumed charge as Director (Industrial Systems & Products), a company statement said.

She has replaced S Balakrishnan, who ceased to be the Director on the Board of BHEL on attaining the age of superannuation on November 30, 2020, according to the statement. Gera has been appointed as Director (1S&P) on the Board of BHEL from December 1, 2020, till the date of her superannuation (August 31, 2023), or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Gera has furnished a declaration that she is not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any Sebi order or order of any other such authority. Prior to this, Gera was heading BHEL’s Industry Sector business segment as Executive Director.

She is an Electronics and Communication engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering. She started her career with BHEL as an Engineer Trainee in the company's Transmission Business Group in 1984.

She has over 36 years of holistic and hands-on experience in various verticals of the industry sector segment. Gera has an across-the-board experience in a cross-section of areas, having headed Marketing, Business Development, Engineering, Contract & Project Management, HR, Administration, Planning, Finance and Legal, besides serving in BHEL's Bhopal manufacturing unit for five years.

During her career span, she has had extensive involvement in HVDC (high voltage direct current) projects in the country and was Project Manager of one of the largest HVDC multi-terminal projects in India. Gera has earlier been sponsored by the BHEL for an International Certification Programme in Business Management conducted under the aegis of the Department of Public Enterprises.