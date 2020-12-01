Left Menu
Zeta Tachyon Bags 'Best of Show' Award at Finovate West Digital 2020

Zeta, a modern banking tech company providing a full-stack, cloud-native, API-ready core banking and transaction processing platform, bagged the 'Best of Show' award for it's product Zeta Tachyon at Finovate West Digital 2020.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:27 IST
Zeta. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zeta, a modern banking tech company providing a full-stack, cloud-native, API-ready core banking and transaction processing platform, bagged the 'Best of Show' award for it's product Zeta Tachyon at Finovate West Digital 2020. The product demo on Tachyon was watched by over 1000 members from the FIs and banks across the US and was voted 'Best of Show' from over 30 other demos by global banking technology companies. The demo showcased how banks can launch a neobank experience for their customers with Tachyon Suite. (you can watch the demo here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipDg3Tnqn_0&feature=youtu.be).

Finovate is North America's leading BFSI event and the 'Best of Show' is awarded each year at Finovate West Digital to the most innovative demos based on audience votes and demos with the highest percentage of total votes win the award. Tachyon is a modern suite comprising core banking, credit and debit processing, prepaid hosting and loans, all integrated with a mobile app that enables banks to provide a neobank experience, sell more loans and reduce fraud.

Commenting on the win, Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Co-founder of Zeta said, "We are humbled by this vote of confidence from the attendees at Finovate West Digital. The banking and fintech industry is changing rapidly and we are focused on enabling banks and financial institutions to launch digital native, modern banking products for their customers globally. This is only the beginning and we promise there will be more soon." Additionally, Zeta has launched its new website at www.zeta.tech that details out its core offerings for banks, fintechs and financial services.

Zeta is a modern banking tech company providing Modern Core and Processing for Financial Institutions and Embeddable Banking for fintechs and distributors. Zeta's offerings comprise: Tachyon Suite - A modern suite comprising core banking, credit and debit processing, prepaid hosting and loans, all integrated with a mobile app that enable banks to provide a neobank experience, sell more loans and reduce fraud.

Fusion - An Embeddable Banking platform that enables banks to provide APIs and SDKs to fintechs, neobanks, distributors and enable them to embed prepaid, credit, debit and loan products within their apps and experiences. Zeta currently provides its products to banks, fintechs and enterprises globally. Co-founded in April 2015 by Bhavin Turakhia (CEO) and Ramki Gaddipati (CTO), the company currently has over 450 employees.

To know more about Zeta, log on to www.zeta.tech or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

