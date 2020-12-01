Left Menu
SBI along with NPCI, Japan's JCB launch contactless debit card

01-12-2020
Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India (SBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Japan's JCB International Co on Tuesday announced the launch of 'SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card'. This card has been launched on the RuPay network by SBI in association with JCB. It comes with a unique dual-interface feature that will enable customers to perform both contact and contactless transactions in the domestic market and seamless contact transactions overseas, a release said.

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. With this card, customers would be able to transact on ATMs (Automatic Teller Machines) & PoS (Point of Sale) terminals across the globe under the JCB network. They can also shop online from JCB-partnered international e-commerce merchants using the card.

According to the release, the card supports RuPay offline wallet-based transactions, enabling an additional payment mode within the card. Consumers will be able to load the offline wallet and utilise it for transit in India (bus and metro) and retail (merchant) payments. "We believe our collaboration with SBI and JCB will provide the cardholders compelling benefits and an unparalleled value proposition both in Indian and international markets. SBI RuPay JCB Platinum Contactless Debit Card holders can now use their cards at millions of locations in the world.

"It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through our networks. We at NPCI constantly strive to offer an evolved and personalised shopping experience to the customers, and augment the existing segment of RuPay card holders," NPCI's COO Praveena Rai said. Additionally, customers would have access to JCB PLAZA Lounge -- in-city exclusive lounges for JCB card members -- in prominent travel destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Orchard Road (Singapore) and Paris (France).

SBI's Chief General Manager Vidya Krishnan said, "we believe the tap and pay technology on the card will simplify the everyday purchases of customers with secure and fast contactless payments" As more and more Indian customers adopt digital modes of payment to transact both domestically and internationally, the company is sure this product proposition would be enjoyed and appreciated by the card members, JCB International Co's President and COO Yoshiki Kaneko said.

