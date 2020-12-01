Left Menu
Piyush Goyal to chair meeting of Board of Trade's meeting tomorrow, to discuss foreign trade policy

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:53 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to scale domestic manufacturing and exports, a meeting of the Board of Trade (BOT) will be held on Wednesday by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal, via video conference. According to an official release, the discussions in the meeting will focus on the new foreign trade policy (2021-26) and the strategies and measures to be taken in order to take forward domestic manufacturing and exports.

The BOT platform provides an opportunity to have regular discussion and consultation with trade and industry and advise the Government on policy measures related to FTP in order to achieve the objective of boosting India's trade. It also provides a platform to state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to articulate their perspective on trade policy, and also to the Centre for apprising them about international developments affecting India's trade potential and opportunities and to prepare them to deal with the evolving situation, the release read. The meeting will be addressed by Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, and Hardeep Singh Puri. The BOT consists of secretaries of many departments of the Government of India, CEO, Niti Aayog, heads of various government bodies, representatives of apex industry associations, and Export Promotion Councils.

The BOT will take an overview of the export/import performance, investment promotion strategy for AtmaNirbhar Bharat, including public procurement - Make in India, trade remedies recent measures and steps taken for new logistics policy. (ANI)

