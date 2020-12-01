Diesel sales fall 7 pc in Nov, petrol sales up 5 pc

Left Menu
The fall in consumption in November, after diesel sales had reached pre-Covid levels in September, shows the recovery is fragile, an industry official said. Petrol sales rose to 2.4 million tonnes from 2.28 million tonnes, while cooking gas (LPG) sales were up 4.5 per cent to 2.36 million tonnes.

01-12-2020
India's diesel sales fell 7 per cent year-on-year in November after rising for the first time in eight months in October, industry data showed on Tuesday. Sale of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, was, however, 8 per cent higher month-on-month.

Diesel consumption in November was 6.23 million tonnes, down from 6.7 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. It was, however, higher than 5.7 million tonnes demand during October. The fall in consumption in November, after diesel sales had reached pre-Covid levels in September, shows the recovery is fragile, an industry official said.

Petrol sales rose to 2.4 million tonnes from 2.28 million tonnes, while cooking gas (LPG) sales were up 4.5 per cent to 2.36 million tonnes. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales fell 48 per cent year-on-year to 3,46,000 tonnes, but were 6.3 per cent higher month-on-month.

The total demand for petroleum products rose 2.5 per cent in October to reach 17.77 million tonnes. While petrol had reached pre-COVID levels in September itself, diesel consumption had returned to normal in October. Diesel demand had spurted 7.4 per cent year-on-year in October, while petrol sales were up 4.5 per cent at 2.54 million tonnes.

The growth in diesel consumption was the highest in a year. Industry sources said month-on-month diesel sales have risen in November, which is a good sign.

Fuel demand had slumped by 49 per cent in April after a nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, shut industries and took most vehicles off-road. The 69-day nationwide lockdown was followed by local and state-level restrictions. Restrictions have eased only slowly and in phases, and localised restrictions in containment zones remain.

The onset of the festive season has fuelled a rise in consumption, but public transport is not back to normal levels yet as schools and educational institutions continue to remain shut in most parts of the country..

