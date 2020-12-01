BioNTech, Pfizer ask Europe to OK vaccine for emergency use
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. BioNTech said that if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020.PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:57 IST
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. The two companies said on Tuesday that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on October 6.
The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech said that if the vaccine, currently named BNT162b2, is approved, its use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020.
ALSO READ
Investors tell European firms to reveal 'missing' climate costs in their accounts
European shares rise as vaccine hopes, China data boost recovery hopes
European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
European shares rise as strong China data boosts recovery hopes
European shares rise as China data boosts recovery hopes