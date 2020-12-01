Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble deferred till next year amid spike in COVID cases

Under the original deal which was announced in mid-October, the bubble flights would be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked local COVID-19 cases was more than five for either Singapore or Hong Kong. The two island cities decided on the deferment after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong, where local unlinked cases are still high, the CAAS said.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:26 IST
Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble deferred till next year amid spike in COVID cases

Singapore and Hong Kong have deferred the launch of their planned air travel bubble till next year, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Special Administrative Region of China. In a statement on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the travel bubble will be deferred beyond December and the exact start date will be reviewed late this month.

The CASS has called on passengers on planned flights to contact their airlines regarding changes to travel plans. Under the original deal which was announced in mid-October, the bubble flights would be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked local COVID-19 cases was more than five for either Singapore or Hong Kong.

The two island cities decided on the deferment after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong, where local unlinked cases are still high, the CAAS said. Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China after the former British colony was handed over to Beijing on July 1, 1997.

The travel bubble aimed to remove restrictions (mandatory quarantine) for travellers between Singapore and Hong Kong in lieu of COVID-19 tests. There would be no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship.

"The Singapore and Hong Kong authorities have been in close discussion and will update when there are further developments," the CAAS said. The seven-day moving average of unlinked local COVID-19 cases rose to 16 in Hong Kong on Monday. The daily average coronavirus cases have crossed 70 for more than a week in Hong Kong with more than 6,300 cases, including 109 deaths.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the country's infection count to 58,228. Of the new cases, two were local transmissions – one from the community area and the other from a migrant workers’ dormitory.

The remaining eight were imported cases, all of whom have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival here. The coronavirus has killed 29 people in Singapore so far. Of the active cases, 29 people are hospitalised and 26 are recuperating in isolation facilities. The total number of recovered cases stands at 58,134.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC proposes extending postal ballot facility for eligible overseas Indians

The Election Commission has proposed to the government to extend the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System ETPBS facility, so far available to service voters, to eligible overseas Indian voters. In a letter to the legislative secr...

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years, said a senior doctor on Tuesday, the Wor...

Desired level of communication not happening in Indian team, says Madan Lal

By Nitin Srivastava Former India pacer and current member of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Madan Lal on Tuesday said that the kind of communication which is required among players and staff at the senior level is currently not happenin...

Tyre maker Maxxis India eyes 5 pc mkt share in Tamil Nadu by 2021

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Tuesday said it is looking to secure by next year 5 per cent market share of the total tyre sales in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the fastest growing markets for the company. Besides, Maxxis also plans to add 200 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020