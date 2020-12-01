Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible potential of certain electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020, at no cost to customers, HMIL said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:50 IST
Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system
Representative Image Image Credit: The company would focus on market research and product innovation here and work in areas like artificial intelligence, technology and energy-efficiency, Hyundai Electronics said. (Flickr)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential "electrical deficiencies" in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible potential of certain electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020, at no cost to customers, HMIL said in a statement. The company will voluntarily recall the vehicles, totalling 456 units, manufactured during the said period, it added. Owners of the vehicles will be notified in a phased manner to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorised Hyundai Electric vehicle dealers, the automaker said. HMIL had introduced the model in the country in August last year.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...

US STOCKS- S&P 500, Nasdaq start December at peak on vaccine optimism

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon and better-than-expected factory data from China bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery. Investors are closely following upd...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant' N.Korea violations, offers $5 million reward

The United States accused China on Tuesday of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and offered rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions. Speaking to Washingtons Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020