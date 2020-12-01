Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential "electrical deficiencies" in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible potential of certain electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020, at no cost to customers, HMIL said in a statement. The company will voluntarily recall the vehicles, totalling 456 units, manufactured during the said period, it added. Owners of the vehicles will be notified in a phased manner to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorised Hyundai Electric vehicle dealers, the automaker said. HMIL had introduced the model in the country in August last year.