Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery

Stock markets rose and safe havens such as U.S. Treasury bonds dipped Tuesday as better than expected factory data and signs that the first coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year helped prolong a worldwide rally in risk assets despite an acceleration of the pandemic. Bets on more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve to help the economy through the winter weighed on the dollar as riskier currencies rose, while crude prices struggled to join the bounce after oil-producing countries delayed a decision on output cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:27 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery

Stock markets rose and safe havens such as U.S. Treasury bonds dipped Tuesday as better than expected factory data and signs that the first coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year helped prolong a worldwide rally in risk assets despite an acceleration of the pandemic.

Bets on more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve to help the economy through the winter weighed on the dollar as riskier currencies rose, while crude prices struggled to join the bounce after oil-producing countries delayed a decision on output cuts. Pfizer on Tuesday said it had asked for emergency EU authorization of its vaccine, taking it closer to launch following a similar move in the United States last month.

Moderna applied for U.S. authorization on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns. "We believe the rally can continue, with the current pipeline of expected vaccine rollouts, in line with our central scenario of widespread availability in the second quarter of 2021," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in Zurich.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.98% following broad gains in Europe and Asia, with Japan's Nikkei closing near a 29-1/2-year high. China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.2% after a business survey showed activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November. In the UK, factories recorded their fastest growth in almost three years last month, a survey showed Tuesday.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 308.08 points, or 1.04%, to 29,946.72, the S&P 500 gained 36.33 points, or 1.00%, to 3,657.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.54 points, or 0.75%, to 12,290.28. Breakthroughs in vaccine developments from top drugmakers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in November along with a market-friendly outcome of the U.S. presidential election helped the MSCI world stock index score its best month on record in November, up 12% to new all-time peaks.

Coronavirus cases have touched multi-month highs in South Korea, Hong Kong and Europe over the last week, while the United States posted a record 4.2 million new cases in November. "What we are seeing today is that upward trend reasserting itself, given the positive news on the vaccine front, China's growth picking up, and the tremendous faith in the ability of central banks to keep the markets afloat," said Stephen Miller, market strategist for GSFM Funds Management.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was under pressure after closing out on Monday its worst month since July with a little bounce, and as investors reckon on even more U.S. monetary easing. In a speech released late on Monday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said a slowing recovery and a surging pandemic meant the U.S. was entering a "challenging" few months, with the potential deployment of a vaccine still facing hurdles.

Bitcoin was volatile, last down 6% after hitting a record high earlier in the day. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 0.8816%, from 0.842% late on Monday, as the U.S. Congress began a two-week sprint to secure funding and avoid a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices were volatile after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy, while the coronavirus pandemic continued to sap fuel demand. U.S. crude fell 0.64% to $45.05 per barrel and Brent was at $47.72, down 0.33% on the day.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Election Commission will take final call on assembly polls in J-K: Sharma

The Election Commission of India will take a final call on holding the first assembly polls after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, state election commissioner K K Sharma said on Tuesday. It will not be appropria...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...

US STOCKS- S&P 500, Nasdaq start December at peak on vaccine optimism

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon and better-than-expected factory data from China bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery. Investors are closely following upd...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020