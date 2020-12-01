Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian heritage SaaS cos poised to reach $18-20 bn in revenue by 2022: Report

SaaS (Software as a service) companies founded by Indian entrepreneurs are poised to reach USD 18-20 billion in revenue, with the potential to capture 7-9 per cent share of the global SaaS market by 2022, a report by Bain & Company said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:38 IST
Indian heritage SaaS cos poised to reach $18-20 bn in revenue by 2022: Report

SaaS (Software as a service) companies founded by Indian entrepreneurs are poised to reach USD 18-20 billion in revenue, with the potential to capture 7-9 per cent share of the global SaaS market by 2022, a report by Bain & Company said on Tuesday. The 'India SaaS Report 2020', which analysed a wide range of Indian SaaS companies, said four key archetypes of Indian SaaS companies are expected to gain further traction. This includes SMB-focused SaaS companies (like Zoho and Freshworks) that target global markets with easy-to-use horizontal offerings and vertical-specific SaaS companies (like Locus and Innovaccer) that are disrupting underserved verticals like healthcare and logistics. Also, globally competitive companies in emerging tech (such as Postman and Hasura), and India initiators with products tailored for the domestic Indian market (Darwinbox, MyGate and Yellow Messenger) are expected to see strong growth.

"With distinct competitive advantages enhanced by a level-playing field around the world, Indian heritage SaaS companies are well poised to reach USD 18 billion to USD 20 billion in revenue and capture 7 per cent to 9 per cent share of the global SaaS market by 2022," the report said. It added that companies like Zoho, Freshworks, Druva and Icertis have already broken through the USD 100 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) mark, with a healthy pipeline of companies well placed to follow over the next 12 to 18 months. "The Indian SaaS landscape is on the cusp of a transformation. We now have a thriving ecosystem of enablers comprised of both domestic and global SaaS investors, over a hundred SaaS angels with four or more investments, incubators and accelerators and SaaS development events and initiatives sponsored by communities such as SaaSBOOMi," Arpan Sheth, partner and leader of Bain & Company's Asia-Pacific Technology, Vector and Advanced Analytics practices, said.

Lalit Reddy, partner and leader in Bain India's Private Equity and Digital Delivery practices, said SaaS in India has recently witnessed significant funding traction, surpassing USD 1.3 billion of annual investment in 2019. "Horizontal business software was the largest sub-segment, accounting for two-thirds of all SaaS investment and vertical-specific SaaS grew the fastest, albeit on a small base," he added. Reddy said even amidst COVID-19, SaaS has been a prominent investment theme with a growing share of venture capital (VC) and growth equity (GE) investments. SaaS investments were 15 per cent of VC and GE investments in the first half (H1) of 2019 versus 20 per cent in H1 2020.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian study suggests some primary school-aged children self-harm; experts call for earlier intervention

New research reveals that some primary school-aged children have self-harmed, prompting calls for intervention efforts to start earlier. Led by researchers at the University of Melbourne and the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute MCRI, th...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq start December at peak on vaccine optimism

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday as hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon and better-than-expected factory data from China bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery.Investors are closely following upda...

Nadda to hold discussions with Delhi BJP leaders, workers on Dec 23-24

BJP chief JP Nadda will interact and hold discussions with partys Delhi unit leaders and workers during his two-day programme in the city on December 23-24 under the Bharat Pravas nationwide tour, Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equity markets jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery

Stock markets rose and safe havens such as U.S. Treasury bonds dipped Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data and signs that the first coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year helped prolong a worldwide ral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020