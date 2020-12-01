Infosys to set up software development centre in Kolkata, construction to begin by July: Mamata

IT services giant Infosys will start construction of a proposed software development centre in the metropolis by July 2021, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The project will generate massive employment in the IT sector, she said after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat.

"We had written to Infosys to set up a software development centre here for which we will be giving them land. The company has agreed to our proposal. Infosys will be submitting the final approved sanctioned plan by December 20," Banerjee said.

The chief minister said India's second largest IT services company will start construction of the development centre by July next year, and aim to complete it within 24 months. Infosys had earlier proposed to set up an IT/ITeS special economic zone (SEZ) over an area of 20.14 hectares in South 24 Parganas.

In 2010, the West Bengal government had allotted 50 acres of land in the city's neighbouring Rajarhat area to the company, but refused the proposal for SEZ. According to a top state bureaucrat, Infosys, after being assured of compensation, has agreed to start construction of its development centre.

The state cabinet on Tuesday also sanctioned 100-acre land to 20 new IT companies at the Newtown Silicon Valley, she said. The CM said the cabinet gave its nod to Wipro to set up another IT sector at the Silicon Valley.

It also approved extension of the deadline of land taxes payment for the last financial year till next June, Banerjee said. "There are people who could not pay the land taxes...

because of the lockdown from March 23. Now, they are required to pay 6.25 per cent interest to clear the previous year's dues. "But, ours is a humanitarian government, and so we have decided to extend the last date till June and waive this interest," she said.

Further, the state cabinet sanctioned land in Jaipaiguri for Star Cement to set up one of its units. Banerjee said her government also decided to organise fairs and exhibitions involving different departments.

"Many have expressed disappointment over not being able to hold programmes. So, we have decided to organise 617 fairs and exhibitions, which will generate employment opportunities for 3.64 lakh people," she said. The cabinet, Banerjee said, has decided to initiate the 'Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship' to help 50 senior women scientists with a monthly scholarship of Rs 4,000 per month.