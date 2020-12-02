Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM launches scheme to provide Rs 830 per month to over 17 lakh families

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched 'Orunodoi', a direct benefit transfer scheme to provide financial assitance to poor families in the state by providing money to a female member.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:02 IST
Assam CM launches scheme to provide Rs 830 per month to over 17 lakh families

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched 'Orunodoi', a direct benefit transfer scheme to provide financial assitance to poor families in the state by providing money to a female member. The scheme, announced in the state budget with an annual outlay of Rs 2,400 crore, was rolled out with 17.86 lakh families in 29 districts as beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the state government would transfer Rs 830 per month to the account of one of the female members of the families. The four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region have not been included as the model code of conduct was in force due to the council elections scheduled on December 7 and 10.

When the scheme is implemented in these districts, the number of beneficiary families is expected to rise to around 22 lakh. The chief minister said that the state government was committed to build a socio-economically oriented women's development narrative and the 'Orunodoi' scheme would serve as a big fillip to their empowerment.

He said that his government sincerely believes that every resident of the state should live with dignity. Sonowal said that no scheme can succeed without the help and cooperation of all sections of the society, urging the people to maintain a close watch on the performance of the government.

The chief minister said that empowered women are the prime movers of the society and his government has launched several schemes such as Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Scheme, Assam Gyan Deepika Scheme, and Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Tea Gardens for them. He thanked Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team for conceiving the 'Orunodoi' scheme.

Sarma said, "It was a matter of great personal pride to see Assam's biggest social welfare scheme launched. lt is an ambitious and momentous step towards socio-economic empowerment." The scheme would support Assam's poor families by subsidies in medicines worth Rs 400, pulses worth Rs 200, sugar worth Rs 80 and essential vegetables and fruits worth Rs 150, he said. "Oronudoi is designed keeping in mind that women are primary caretakers of households and therefore the benefit is best transferred to their accounts. The women need to ensure that they have a bank account under the Jan Dhan Yojana," Sarma said.

The chief minister and finance minister ceremoniously handed over the sanction letters to a few beneficiaries on the occasion..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future

President Donald Trump has raised roughly USD 170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an electi...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity slows; COVID-19 resurgence hits workers

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in nearly 17 years, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the nation kept workers at home and factories temporarily shut down to sanitize...

Motor racing-Activists criticise F1 boss for human rights comments

Formula One boss Chase Carey drew criticism from rights campaigners on Tuesday after he said the sport represented a force for good in the countries it visited. Mercedes seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton last week urged Formula One ...

UK court rules against clinic in puberty blocking drugs case

Britains High Court ruled Tuesday that children under 16 years old who are considering gender reassignment are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty. The ruling said that becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020