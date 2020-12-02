Left Menu
Norway minority government secures backing for 2021 budget

The government and Progress had already agreed a separate package of extraordinary spending to account for costs related to the most recent shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:43 IST
Norway's minority government has won backing in parliament for a fiscal spending plan for 2021, the ruling Conservative party said in a statement on Tuesday. The centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Erna Solberg negotiated the agreement with the right-wing opposition Progress Party.

Progress Partly leader Siv Jensen confirmed the deal, which raises overall spending and cuts taxes by a combined 14.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.66 billion) compared to the government's original proposal. The government and Progress had already agreed a separate package of extraordinary spending to account for costs related to the most recent shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 8.8149 Norwegian crowns)

