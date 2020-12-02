Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet gearing up to provide logistics support for COVID vaccination

"We have now tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations and I am happy to share that today SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c "SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions," said Singh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:36 IST
SpiceJet gearing up to provide logistics support for COVID vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it is gearing up to provide logistics support for COVID-19 vaccination with its dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress having capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c. After playing a critical role in transporting essentials and medical supplies during the lockdown, SpiceXpress, has come forth to take up the responsibility of seamlessly transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro, SpiceJet said in a release. The temperature sensitivity to maintain efficacy of the vaccine calls for reliable, fast and secure logistics partners who understand the importance of cold chain, and to this end the company has partnered with global leaders in the segment, it said

"Since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, have worked relentlessly to ensure the transport of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world. We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress is capable of flying cargo to both domestic as well as international destinations. SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tons of cargo since the lockdown in March and the airline's international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Myanmar, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada among others, according to the airline. Besides, the airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo, SpiceJet said in the release. "We have now tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations and I am happy to share that today SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c

"SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions," said Singh.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England experimenting with live data system, says Buttler

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the teams performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said. England analyst Nathan Leamon ...

Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021

After bagging nominations for five titles Milkmaid has been selected as Nigerias official entry for Oscar 2021, as announced by the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards AMAA on social media earlier on Monday. Before making its offi...

Walmart drops USD 35 minimum for its members' online orders

Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a USD 98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday. Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at...

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Ghaziabad will be the next local body in the state which will be raising money through the issuance of municipal bonds. Lucknow has become the first city in Uttar Pradesh and se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020