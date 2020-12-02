Two killed in vehicle collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two people were killed and as many injured on Wednesday when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Guluapur village in Bangarmau area here, police said. Deepak Kumar Pandey (24) and one unidentified woman died on the spot, they said, adding that the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

All of them were going to Gorakhpur from Gurgaon, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter, they added.