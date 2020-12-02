Rolls-Royce, Infosys ink partnership for aerospace engineering in India

Rolls-Royce and Infosys said on Wednesday that they have signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for Rolls-Royces civil aerospace business. As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce would transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys, a joint statement said.

Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys would provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce, it said. President, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, Kishore Jayaraman said India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands.

"Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys", he said. "Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent".

Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, Jasmeet Singh said, "We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company in addressing Civil Aerospace industry challenges". Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of Rolls-Royce Engineering and R&D services.

The centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Going forward, Rolls-Royce would continue these complex engineering activities in India in partnership with Infosys, it was stated.