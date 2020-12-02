GMPF urges Centre to find ways for resumption of mining in Goa

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), a body representing mining dependents, on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to consider all possible routes for sustainable and immediate resumption of iron mining in the state. The GMPF's appeal has come after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the state government is considering auctioning of mining leases as one of the ways to restart iron ore mining in the state.

"We welcome the initiatives being taken by the Centre on the Goa mining issue and appeal to them to find us a solution as soon as possible," GMPF president Puti Gaonkar. The front appeals to the Central government to consider all possible routes for sustainable and immediate resumption of iron ore mining operations in the state, he said.

There is an urgent need to resume mining in the state to restore economic stability and provide a sustainable, self-reliant source of livelihood for the people of Goa, Gaonkar said. Goa has faced a loss of around Rs 7,000 crore in the last two years due to suspension of mining activities, the GMPF president claimed, adding that the rate of unemployment has also risen manifold in the state.

"If mining is not resumed immediately, it will be difficult for the state to get back on track with the revenue dipping and recover from the acute unemployment crisis," Goankar said. Mining activities in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.