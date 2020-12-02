Left Menu
GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:15 IST
The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI, Kumar also said the Centre's new agriculture reform laws are aimed at increasing the income of farmers and the present agitation was a result of misunderstanding and miscommunication which need to be removed.

"The second quarter GDP figure (contraction of 7.5 per cent) reflects that the economy is coming out of this pandemic-induced degrowth phase and my expectation is that in the third quarter, we will achieve the same level of economic activity as the year ago period. "And the fourth quarter will show a small but positive growth over the previous year because the government has used this period for ushering in many structural reforms and some more are in the pipeline," he said.

