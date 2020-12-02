One killed as truck overturns

The conductor of a truck was killed on Wednesday when the vehicle overturned in Tehri district of Uttarakhand. The truck overturned at Auni bend as its brakes failed near Narendra Nagar on Rishikesh-Chamba motor road, crushing the conductor to death, Narendra Nagar SDM Akansha Verma said. The truck was on its way to Rishikesh from Ghansali when it met with the accident, she said.

The 25-year-old victim, Deepak, was a native of Bihar, the official said. The driver got away with minor injuries, she added.