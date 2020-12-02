Left Menu
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.40 lakh cr issued to 59.68 lakh taxpayers in 8 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.40 lakh crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers this fiscal till December 1

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 38,105 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.02 lakh crore during this period

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 01st December,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 38,105 crore have been issued in 57,68,926 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,02,105 crore have been issued in 1,99,165 cases," the I-T Department tweeted.

