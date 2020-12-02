I-T refunds worth Rs 1.40 lakh cr issued to 59.68 lakh taxpayers in 8 months

The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.40 lakh crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers this fiscal till December 1

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 38,105 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.02 lakh crore during this period

