Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi allays fears on Film City impacting Mumbai film industry

However, it is an open competition and the one who gives the right atmosphere and security in which talent can work will get the investments, he told reporters here. Ahead of his visit to the financial capital, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the city's film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:23 IST
Yogi allays fears on Film City impacting Mumbai film industry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the northern state is not desirous of taking away the film business out of Mumbai. However, it is an open competition and the one who gives the right atmosphere and security in which talent can work will get the investments, he told reporters here.

Ahead of his visit to the financial capital, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the city's film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses. "We are not snatching or hindering anyones investments," Adityanath said.

"No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments, he added. Responding to Sena MP Sanjay Rauts assertion that replicating the film city in other city is a tall task, Adityanath said, "weve not come here to take away anything." "We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he added.

Adityanath said he met experts from Bollywood, including directors, producers and actors to seek their suggestions for the upcoming film city in Noida which will be spread across 1,000 acres. He added that it is not a 'pick and choose' approach which has been adopted by his government and added that specific sectoral policies have been created with long term view in mind and such meetings help them improvise on the same.

Adityanath met Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Manmohan Shetty and Anand Pandit over the last two days as part of his visit to the financial capital. The UP CM said the Noida film city will be located six km away from the upcoming international airport at Jewar and added this will be well connected with Delhi, Agra and Mathura.

Earlier in the day, Raut said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it. "What is the status of Noida Film City now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut had said while speaking to reporters.

"Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past," Raut said. Ahead of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart's visit to the financial capital, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state, adding Maharashtra is not "jealous" about someone's progress if it happens on the back of fair competition.

Of the many centres of film production across the country, Mumbai, host to the Hindi and Marathi film industry, is the largest. Bollywood, as the industry is called, delivers a high amount of jobs and revenues and is a key component Mumbai's soft power.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...

#MeToo: "Plead truth as my defence" in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Wednesday that she pleaded truth as her defence in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar. She told the court that her disclosure about alleged sexu...

Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020