Fadnavis seeks maximum NDRF assistance for drought-hit Maharashtra, says Centre assures full support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the drought situation in the state, seeking maximum assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In a post on X, Fadnavis said he briefed Shah on the measures being undertaken by the Maharashtra government and the overall situation in the drought-affected areas.

“Drought has been declared in more than 265 talukas in Maharashtra, and drought relief measures have been announced. In such a situation, a request was made to him to provide maximum assistance on behalf of NDRF,” Fadnavis said. He added that Shah assured that the Centre would provide maximum assistance to Maharashtra and informed him that a Central government team would visit the state for an assessment from October 8 to 11.

“The Central government will firmly stand behind Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said, expressing gratitude to the Union Home Minister for the assurance. The Centre has already constituted an inter-ministerial team to assess the drought situation in Maharashtra, where 265 of the state's 358 talukas have been declared drought-affected. The team is headed by Agriculture Department Joint Secretary Muktanand Agrawal and includes representatives from multiple Central departments and agencies.

The team is expected to assess crop damage, water scarcity and the overall impact of the drought before submitting its findings to the Centre for consideration of relief and rehabilitation measures, including assistance under disaster-response funds. The Maharashtra government had declared drought in 265 talukas in September following deficient and erratic monsoon rainfall and announced a relief package for affected areas. The drought-affected talukas account for nearly three-fourths of the state's 358 talukas.

The drought assessment comes amid concerns over crop losses and water availability across affected regions. The state government has been undertaking crop-damage assessments and has sought Central assistance based on the severity of the situation. Fadnavis had earlier said that some areas not included in the initial drought list could also be considered for relief, citing the impact of erratic rainfall and dry spells on crops despite those areas not meeting the standard Trigger-1 criteria under the Drought Management Code, 2016.

The Central team's assessment is expected to help determine the extent of assistance required by Maharashtra and facilitate further decisions on relief measures for farmers and other affected sections. (ANI)