Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:42 IST
Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he backs another $20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines.

"I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry," Mnuchin said at a House hearing. A bipartisan proposal released Tuesday called for $17 billion in payroll support for airlines to extend the program for four months.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition

In an ancient monastery behind huge medieval battlements in a hilltop town just south of Rome, 10 monks are striving to keep alive a 1,600-year-old spiritual tradition against increasing odds. Aged between 23 and 89, they are among Italys l...

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents ...

Treatment of sewage water essential to meet challenge of water scarcity in coming years: Vardhan

Treatment of sewage water is essential to meet the challenge of water scarcity in the coming years, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. The minister exhorted scientists of the Council of Scientific and Ind...

FTSE 100's surge on UK vaccine approval pulls European shares off lows

European shares erased session losses to close flat on Wednesday on an over 1 surge in London blue-chips after UK became the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNtechs COVID-19 vaccine. Londons FTSE 100 outperformed most regional peers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020