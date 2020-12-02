Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payroll

Treasury chief backs $20 billion for U.S. airlines payrollReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:42 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he backs another $20 billion in additional government payroll support for U.S. airlines.
"I think that would be very meaningful in terms of employment and saving the industry," Mnuchin said at a House hearing. A bipartisan proposal released Tuesday called for $17 billion in payroll support for airlines to extend the program for four months.
