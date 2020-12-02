Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh appointments in Rlys for 'khalasi'; post to be filled with regular employees: order

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of 'khalasis' or 'bungalow peons' who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with "regular employees" or "substitute" telephone attendant-cum-dak 'khalasis' (TADKs), according to an order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:53 IST
No fresh appointments in Rlys for 'khalasi'; post to be filled with regular employees: order

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of 'khalasis' or 'bungalow peons' who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with "regular employees" or "substitute" telephone attendant-cum-dak 'khalasis' (TADKs), according to an order. While a letter in August by the Railway Board indicated that the colonial-era practice of appointing 'khalasis' will be completely done away with, the current order issued on December 1 indicated that it would be continued, albeit with no fresh appointments, but posted from among the existing pool.

"The policy for appointment of TADK will henceforth be as under Engagement of fresh face substitute as TADK is discontinued with effect from 6.8.2020," the order stated. "As regards posts of TADK that are currently vacant: General Managers may review requirement/necessity for continuing with such posts, keeping in view operational and functional consideration.

"Such posts may be filled from substitute TADKs available in Indian Railways. Alternatively, these posts may also be filled by regular employees, from any unit in Indian Railways, subject to willingness of the employee and the officer concerned. The lien and seniority of above employees shall be protected in their parent cadre," it said. The order stated that existing posts of incumbent TADKs would continue and their employment would be governed by existing rules.

Upon joining the Railways as temporary staff, TADKs become Group D staff following a screening process after a period of around three years. In earlier days, officers posted in remote areas or working in the field during odd hours would be provided a TADK to ensure security for his family, as well as do odd official work like take phone calls or ferry files.

These TADK staff would usually become ticket examiners, porters, mechanics for air-conditioned coaches and cooks in the running room. However, over the years, the role was relegated to that of domestic helps and then to office peons, officials said. Amid complaints of abuse and ill-treatment, the Railways had ordered a review of the post, and in 2014, constituted a joint secretary-level committee of nine members of the Railway Board to review the policy.

A TADK staff, who have a minimum educational qualification of up to Class 8, are paid around Rs 20,000-22,000 per month and given benefits akin to Group D staff of the Railways. PTI ASG HMB.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a dying tradition

In an ancient monastery behind huge medieval battlements in a hilltop town just south of Rome, 10 monks are striving to keep alive a 1,600-year-old spiritual tradition against increasing odds. Aged between 23 and 89, they are among Italys l...

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents ...

Treatment of sewage water essential to meet challenge of water scarcity in coming years: Vardhan

Treatment of sewage water is essential to meet the challenge of water scarcity in the coming years, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday. The minister exhorted scientists of the Council of Scientific and Ind...

FTSE 100's surge on UK vaccine approval pulls European shares off lows

European shares erased session losses to close flat on Wednesday on an over 1 surge in London blue-chips after UK became the first country to approve Pfizer and BioNtechs COVID-19 vaccine. Londons FTSE 100 outperformed most regional peers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020