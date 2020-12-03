Left Menu
Ecobank's awards in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2020 includes the pan-African award for Financial Inclusion, and 'Best Bank' in Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Mali.

Ecobank | Monrovia | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:54 IST
Global Finance awards Ecobank Group for ‘Outstanding Crisis Leadership'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank, has won awards from EMEA Finance, The Banker, and Global Finance.

Ecobank's awards in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2020 includes the pan-African award for Financial Inclusion, and 'Best Bank' in Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, and Mali.

The Banker's Bank of the Year Awards 2020 saw Ecobank win Bank of the Year for Africa (Regional Award) and Bank of the Year for its affiliates in Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Togo.

The award of 'Outstanding Crisis Leadership – Finance & Business' was awarded to Ecobank by Global Finance.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO, said: "The Ecobank Group has long been recognized as a pioneer and we are proud to be playing a major role in digital banking, financial inclusion, driving economic and social development through our multi-channel approach. These latest awards are the result of hard work from Ecobankers across the group as well as the fruitful and sustainable relationships with our various stakeholders and partners. They affirm the effectiveness of our strategy and our impact on businesses and livelihoods across sub-Saharan Africa."

"Our one bank model, which sees us develop our products, services, and solutions centrally, and distribute them locally, is empowering people, businesses, corporates, and the public sector across Africa with convenient, affordable, and secure 24/7 banking solutions. We are now positioning our payments business as an enabler of trade and payments across Africa."

Among the group's banking products, services, solutions and community initiatives that swayed the respective judges' decisions were the Ecobank Mobile App; Xpress Accounts- Know Your Customer (KYC)-lite account opening which drives financial inclusion; Ecobank Pay, the digital contactless QR payment solution; the rapid expansion of the Xpress Point agency network; digital-only Xpress Loans. These are in addition to e-token generation cash out; newly launched internet banking platforms, Ecobank Online, Omni Lite and Omni+ for retail, business, and corporate customers respectively; the scalability of Ecobank's digital ecosystem and platforms; and our Group-wide initiatives providing support to people, communities, businesses, health authorities and governments with support and relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

