Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 29 to Rs 2,091 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 29, or 1.37 per cent, to Rs 2,091 per quintal with an open interest of 33,230 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for January delivery went down by Rs 28, or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 2,167 per quintal in 35,160 lots.